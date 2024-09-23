Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

An unknown Nigerian star Chinedu alongside two other underdogs stole the show from Super Eagles main men Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the Naija Stars Abroad this week.
An unknown Nigerian star Chinedu alongside two other underdogs and Rasheedat Ajibade stole the show from Super Eagles main men Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the Naija Stars Abroad this week.
It was a weekend for the underdogs as they dominated the latest edition of the Naija Stars Abroad, your flagship magazine for the review of Nigerian players across the globe.
2024-09-23
It was a good weekend for Nigerian and Super Eagles stars led by Galatasaray new star Osimhen and German champion Boniface. But they were not the main men this week, with Akor Adams, Cyriel Dessers and little-known Geoffrey Chinedu taking the accolades.
Underdogs steal show
The trio of Dessers, Adams and Chinedu are battling Ajibade for the Naija Stars Abroad coveted Baller of the Week after putting on a show for their respective clubs - scoring a brace each.
29-year-old Dessers led the way with back-to-back contributions for Rangers after hitting a brace against Dundee FC in a 3-0 win.
That performance came after he assisted the winner the previous weekend in their 1-0 win against another team named Dundee United in the league.
Dessers who was linked with a move away from the Gers in the summer has now scored three goals and assisted one in five matches in the Premiership, taking his overall tally to six goals with two assists in nine across competitions.
In Kazakhstan, the unknown Chinedu was the man of the match as he inspired giants Astana t0 a comprehensive 4-2 win against Ordabasy Shymkent.
The 26-year-old netted two goals in either half to announce his arrival, taking his tally for the season to four goals for the club.
In France, Akor reminded everyone of his immense potential after leading Montpellier to their first win in six matches in the Ligue 1.
The talented Nigerian star scored the decisive equaliser and the winner as Montpellier came from behind to see off Auxerre and their Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho following a 3-2 win.
Elsewhere in France, Mr reliable Moses Simon was at it again after making it back-to-back assists for his club Nantes.
Moses supplied the killer assist that helped the club claim a share of the spoils at Angers in a keenly contested 1-1 draw on Sunday.
The 29-year-old created three chances and made two key passes, in addition to his assist, to take his tally to two assists this season in five matches.
Barcelona slayer George Ilenikhena was in fine form again, too, as Monaco defeated Le Havre 3-1 to continue their winning streak. The 18-year-old picked up an assist for Folarin Balogun’s finish to seal the deal for the Principality club.
Naija Stars Abroad regular and former Baller of the Week Toluwase Arokodare is unstoppable at the moment after scoring his sixth goal of the season for Genk.
The giant striker opened the floodgate for his club as they produced a stunning display at home to thrash their visitors FCV Dender 4-0.
Osimhen led Super Eagles shine
While the weekend belonged to the underdogs above, Super Eagles superstars did not fail to make their mark across the continent.
They were led by African Player of the Year, Osimhen, who continued his playmaking run at new club Galatasaray as he replied Jose Mourinho in stunning fashion.
The 25-year-old served a delicious chest assist for his friend and former Napoli pal Dries Mertens as they inspired the Lions to a comfortable 3-1 away win against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the super derby.
For Boniface, he came off the bench to be the hero as Bayer Leverkusen left it late to see off Wolfsburg in a seven-goal thriller at the BayArena.
After his no-look Champions League debut, the Super Eagles star scored the decisive tiebreaker in added time to give Bayer a 4-3 win.
In England, it was Alex Iwobi who grabbed a historic assist for Fulham in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United, playing alongside his pal Calvin Bassey.
Wilfred Ndidi failed to repeat his playmaking magic for Leicester City in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton, while Josh Maja, first Baller of the Week winner, scored his sixth goal in as many matches for West Bromwich Albion, leading the club to a win against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth, with Semi Ajayi getting a clean sheet.
In Italy, Samuel Chukwueze was a late substitute in AC Milan’s shock win against rivals and Serie A champions Inter, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru watched from the sidelines as Lazio lost to Fiorentina.
Super Falcons flavour
Rasheedat Ajibade, the lady with blue hair was the star for her Atletico side in a 4-0 win against Valencia on Sunday. Both goals were her first and second, a thing of beauty, for the season.