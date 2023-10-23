Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

The Roma manager had a score to settle with Papu Gomez after beating Monza on Sunday and used the Argentine's recent doping ban as the perfect opportunity to troll him
Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho appears to have gotten the last laugh over Argentine World Cup winner Alejandro “Papu” Gomez, after mercilessly trolling the former Sevilla man, who received a two-year doping sentence recently.
Banned Gomez attacks Mourinho ahead of Roma vs Monza game
Gomez has been banned from the sport for two years after he tested positive for Terbutaline in October 2022, while still playing for Sevilla.
The Argentine forward went on to win the World Cup in December 2022 with the Albiceleste and also joined Monza on a free transfer before rupturing his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2023/24 season.
Gomez was absent as Roma took on Monza, but before the game, he made some disparaging remarks aimed at the Gialorossi boss, saying, “Mourinho? I only have one memory of him, and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him.”
Mourinho gets his pound of flesh
However, Mourinho got his pound of flesh after not only beating Gomez’ Monza side but also seeing the Argentine receive a harsh doping ban.
Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy’s 90th-minute goal ensured a win for Roma over Monza, and following the win, Mourinho cheekily said, “I’ve a cough, but I won't take any syrup or any pills. Or else I might have trouble passing the anti-doping tests.”
His statement was mocking Gomez’ response to the doping ban, in which the Argentine midfielder suggests that the banned substance found its way into his system because he took some medicine that was originally prescribed for his son to treat a cough he was struggling with.
Mourinho was also sent off during the match against Monza, but will still be pleased with the three points and the chance to get one over the former Atalanta midfielder who attacked him before the match.
