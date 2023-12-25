Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

This accomplishment highlights Salah's consistent performance and exceptional goal-scoring ability since his debut in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has achieved a significant milestone in his football career by entering the top 10 list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, surpassing Michael Owen.

Salah's Premier League Journey

Salah's journey in the Premier League began with Chelsea in the 2013/14 season, where he scored two goals. However, at Liverpool, he truly made his mark as a world-class winger.

His goal-scoring record over the seasons is as follows:

2017/18: 32 goals

2018/19: 22 goals

2019/20: 19 goals

2020/21: 22 goals

2021/22: 23 goals

2022/23: 19 goals

2023/24: 12 goals (up to the time of the report)

Mo Salah – A Dynamic Force at Liverpool

Achieving the Milestone

Salah reached this milestone with 151 goals in just 245 league appearances, surpassing Owen's record of 150 goals in 326 outings. This impressive record includes his time at Chelsea and predominantly at Liverpool.

His 150th Premier League goal was scored against Crystal Palace.

The Road Ahead

Salah's following targets in the list are Jermain Defoe, who is in ninth place with 162 goals, and Robbie Fowler, who has 163 goals. With 151 goals, Salah is already setting his sights on climbing further up the rankings.

The top scorers above him include legends like Thierry Henry, who scored 175 goals, and Frank Lampard, who scored 177.

Premier League's Top 10 Goalscorers

Alan Shearer – 260 goals

Harry Kane – 213 goals

Wayne Rooney – 208 goals

Andrew Cole – 187 goals

Sergio Aguero – 184 goals

Frank Lampard – 177 goals

Thierry Henry – 175 goals

Robbie Fowler – 163 goals

Jermain Defoe – 162 goals

Mohamed Salah – 151 goals

Salah has also made significant contributions to Liverpool besides his Premier League achievements. He was pivotal in Liverpool's title win in the 2019-20 season and has won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice.

Concluding Remarks

Mohamed Salah's entry into the top 10 Premier League goalscorers is a testament to his exceptional talent and consistent performance. His future endeavours in the league are highly anticipated, and how much further up the list he can climb remains to be seen.