Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi led Argentina to back-to-back Copa America titles to become the most decorated player in the world.

Lionel Messi has surpassed Dani Alves to become the player with the most trophies in the history of the game.

The Argentina captain sealed his 45th career title in the early hours of Monday morning, as his side defeated Colombia 1-0 in the 2024 Copa América final.

Lionel Messi reigns supreme

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 112th minute of extra time after the match ended goalless in regulation.

Martinez raced to the bench to embrace Messi after netting the decisive strike, which capped off a dramatic evening in Rio de Janeiro.

Lionel Messi in the Argentina dugout after his Copa America final withdrawal (Credit: Imago)

The 37-year-old superstar had earlier been forced off with an ankle injury in the 66th minute, but his team-mates rallied to secure the victory and Argentina's second consecutive Copa América crown.

Messi, who missed the Player of the Tournament award, has now surpassed his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves as the most decorated player in football history.

The win also ended Colombia's impressive 28-game unbeaten run, which had started with a defeat to the Albiceleste back in February 2022.

Argentina's triumph means Messi can now add another major international trophy to his glittering collection, which includes 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions Leagues and seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Dani Alves is now the second most decorated player

At the age of 37, the legendary forward shows no signs of slowing down and will be aiming to guide his nation to further success at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

