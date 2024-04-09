Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

How high did the Super Eagles striker jump to score such an extraordinary Serie A goal last weekend?

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor OSimhen went viral on Sunday night when he rose highest in the game against Monza to plant a header beyond the reach of Michele Di Gregorio.

The 25-year-old, who had gone three league matches without finding the back of the net, was desperate to impress, and when an opportunity presented itself, Osimhen did so in grand style.

Osimhen’s moment of magic came in the 55th minute of the encounter against the Biancorossi, when he leaped an astonishing height to draw Napoli level, after Milan Djuric had put Monza in front.

How high did Osimhen jump against Monza?

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙋 by Victor Osimhen was peak Super Eagle energy 🦅🇳🇬#MonzaNapoli | @en_sscnapoli pic.twitter.com/hIBWhKgQ0W — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 8, 2024

The Nigerian forward, who had become the talk on social media after his heroic jump against Monza, drew compliments from football greats like Didier Drogba.

The former Chelsea striker said he wouldn’t have gone for that ball and that it was a crazy, absurd goal that the reigning African Footballer of the Year scored.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Osimhen leaped a staggering 2.23 metres to plant a terrific header that drew Napoli level before goals by Politano, Zielinski, and Raspadori ensured the Partenopei ran out 4-2 winners.

Pundits in the Sky Sports studio had plenty of plaudits for Osimhen. They said:

"Like Michael Jordan. He almost had to duck to hit the ball. The 19th headed goal. In the five major European leagues since Osimhen made his Serie A debut, only Harry Kane has scored more goals than him."

"When it lights up, Napoli lights up. We saw Lobotka tie up the wards. Newcomers were also immediately responsive. But the great results, the changes in mood, are given by the great champions who drag you along."

Napoli will hope that their star striker continues this fine form as they aim to finish in a good position to secure European football next season.