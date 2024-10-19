'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

Former Nigeria and Super Eagles coach Finidi George has avoided speaking on the struggles of his ex-colleagues Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi in the NPFL.

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has spoken out regarding the struggles of his ex-teammates, Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi, in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Following a successful match where his Rivers United side extended their unbeaten run to seven games, Finidi addressed the challenges faced by Amuneke and Amokachi, urging fans to allow them to "do their jobs."

“I can’t speak, please, let them not say I don’t want anybody to choke me, so, let them do their job,” the 53-year-old remarked after his team's recent 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars in Port Harcourt.

The win against the Oracle-led Oluyole Warriors has solidified Rivers United's position at the top of the league table.

Finidi George, former Super Eagles head coach, has rediscovered his magic at Rivers United. || X

However, things are not looking good for his former colleagues. Amuneke's Heartland FC, who recently dropped points at home, have struggled this season, managing just one win in seven matches.

The Naze Millionaire, who were relegated last season but found a way back, are currently preparing to face Bayelsa United, hoping to turn their fortunes around.

Emmanuel Amuneke is the new Heartland boss but has started on a shaky note.

Meanwhile, Amokachi's Lobi Stars have yet to secure a victory in their last two matches and will be facing Ikorodu City, who are currently at the bottom of the league.

Finidi's comments highlight the pressures faced by coaches in the NPFL, particularly those with high expectations due to their illustrious playing careers.

Daniel Amokachi

While Rivers United continue to thrive under his leadership, Amuneke and Amokachi are working hard to find solutions for their respective teams.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on these former teammates as they navigate the challenges of coaching in Nigeria's competitive football landscape.

Finidi's support for Amuneke and Amokachi reflects a spirit of unity among former players, even as they face off in the league.