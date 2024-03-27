I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Aspiring Super Eagles coach Finidi George has revealed how Stephen Keshi's dual AFCON triumphs as player and manager inspire him.
Interim Super Eagles coach Finidi George has set his sights on replicating Stephen Keshi's feat of winning the Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and manager with Nigeria.
Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Finidi has been Super Eagles' interim boss following the departure of former manager Jose Peseiro.
09:10 - 27.03.2024
Nigeria 0-2 Mali: 3 mistakes interim coach Finidi made in the Battle of the Eagles
Finidi George's hope of taking the Super Eagles reigns suffered a setback after a defeat to Mali in Morocco.
00:34 - 27.03.2024
Nigeria vs Mali: Super Eagles player ratings from best to worst as Omeruo, Awaziem errors disappoint Finidi George's men
Nigeria's Super Eagles were thoroughly disappointing against Mali, but which players were the best or worst of the bunch?
George took temporary charge of the three-time African champions for friendlies against Ghana and Mali in Morocco during the March international window.
Finidi’s Keshi Inspiration
After a 2-1 victory over the Black Stars, the 1994 AFCON winner suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mali in his second game at the helm.
But the 52-year-old is already thinking big if he is handed the Super Eagles job on a permanent basis.
"I would like to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON,” George stated according to a Sportsboom report.
“He won it as a player, and then as a coach which is fantastic. I would like to do the same,". "The first thing though, is to qualify first."
Keshi remains an iconic figure in Nigerian football, having captained the nation to their second AFCON title in 1994 before leading them to another continental triumph as head coach in 2013.
George, who played alongside Keshi at the '94 tournament, clearly holds his former teammate's achievements in the highest regard as he targets similar success.
Despite the poor outing against Mali, the Enyimba manager remains in the running to permanently succeed Jose Peseiro, who departed after AFCON 2023, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.
Whether he lands the role or not, the ex-winger has grand ambitions of writing his name into Super Eagles folklore by replicating Keshi's unique double.
