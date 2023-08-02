Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Super Eagles star Josh Maja will make a return to England after a successful season with Bordeaux.

Super Eagles star Josh Maja has made a return to England’s second division after signing a contract with West Brom ahead of the new season.

Maja joins West Brom on a three-year deal from Bordeaux, with the Baggies reportedly paying around €5.00m for his services.

Maja returns to England with West Brom

The Super Eagles star has been linked with a move away from Bordeaux all summer following a successful campaign last season.

Maja scored 16 goals and recorded another six assists in 38 league games for the French side last season.

Josh Maja spreads like the Eagle he is to celebrate one of his goals.

Although it was not enough to help the side regain promotion to Ligue 1, Maja’s performance in front of goal did not go unnoticed.

Rangers were leading the race for his services initially, but West Brom eventually won the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Baggies confirmed the signing of the Nigerian striker on their official social media pages with a statement that read: We're delighted to announce the signing of Josh Maja on a three-year contract.

Maja returns to England for a third spell

With the move, Maja returns to England after two previous spells. The Nigerian striker played for Sunderland before moving to Bordeaux in January 2019.

During his time at Bordeaux, Maja also had a loan stint with Fulham in the Premier League.

The Super Eagles star will now aim to deliver for West Brom as they attempt to gain promotion to the top flight.

The Baggies start their Championship campaign this weekend with an away trip to Blackburn Rovers.