Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Rumours of the Portuguese manager joining the English club have been gaining some momentum, and the Turkish side have decided to reveal the true state of the situation.

Fenerbahce has issued a statement categorically denying recent reports linking their manager, Jose Mourinho, with a potential move to Premier League club Everton.

The Turkish giants emphasised that Mourinho remains firmly committed to their club and is fully focused on leading the team to success in both domestic and European competitions.

‘Mourinho only has Fenerbahce in mind’

Jose Mourinho

The club put out a statement in Sunday’s edition of Hurriyet, a major Turkish newspaper, dismissing the rumour.

The statement dismissed the speculation as unfounded and reiterated Fenerbahce's confidence in their current managerial setup.

“There is no offer from Everton, and even if there was, Mourinho only has Fenerbahce in mind. He is completely focused on his job,” the club wrote.

According to reports, the manager’s camp is also unaware of such rumours, leaving speculation that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is also shocked by the news.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce in the summer of 2024, is hoping to help the club stop Galatasaray’s dominance in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray, who signed Victor Osimhen on loan in the summer, are looking to win the title for a third consecutive campaign, after becoming the first Turkish club to reach 100 points to win it last season.