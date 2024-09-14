'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan after Conte deemed him surplus to requirements.

The manager of Napoli, Antonio Conte, has stressed the importance of hard work and competition as his team look to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season.

Despite initial setbacks in Serie A, Conte is pleased with the progress made in his first 100 days at the club.

The absence of Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan, has presented a challenge for Napoli.

However, the recent arrival of Romelu Lukaku has provided a potential solution. Conte has been impressed by the Belgian's attitude and is considering starting him in the upcoming game against Cagliari.

"He used the international break to try to get in full swing on a physical and tactical level. There was great commitment, he also came in during his free time.

"He is improving in everything and we will see, there are still two training sessions and then I will decide," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at Cagliari.

Although Napoli suffered a heavy defeat in their opening Serie A game against Hellas Verona, they have since recovered with wins over Bologna and Parma. Conte attributed this turnaround to the team's dedication and efforts both on and off the pitch.

"We worked not only on the pitch, but also a lot off it. We had to work and we worked hard, I am satisfied, these 100 days have given us a direction," he said.

While acknowledging the high expectations placed on him due to his previous managerial successes, Conte remains focused on the task at hand. He emphasised the importance of consistency and results from his squad.

"I carry a lot of pressure with me. Having won in the past, people add one and one and get two, and expect this regardless. It's a responsibility, I don't shirk from it, but I live it in a serene way. I expect continuity of performance and results, and continuity from the squad," Conte said.

Conte will also wait before making a decision on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who picked up an ankle injury while playing for Georgia.

The addition of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour on deadline day has increased competition within the Napoli squad. Conte believes that these new signings will raise the level of play and create a more competitive environment.

"I was able to get to know them well even in my experience in the Premier League as opponents. They raise the level, they bring competition and this must be our path.

"Over time we have to create a competitive squad, where there are no pre-established places and with someone who plays safely," he said.

Napoli currently sits in sixth place in the Serie A table but is only one point behind the leaders. They will face a crucial match against Cagliari on Sunday.