'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

The Nigerian and Super Eagles-eligible star made his UCL debut and inspired his club to a comfortable win.

Victor Olatunji, the 25-year-old Nigerian and Super Eagles-eligible forward, made a stunning UEFA Champions League debut, propelling Sparta Prague to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Olatunji was the standout performer in the Czech side's opening group stage match, contributing directly to two of the team's three goals.

The young striker found the back of the net just before halftime, doubling Sparta's lead, and then turned provider in the second half, assisting the team's third goal before being substituted in the 64th minute.

His impressive stat line of one goal and one assist on his Champions League debut immediately caught the attention of Nigerian football fans.

Victor Olatunji celebrates in the UCL.

However, it was Olatunji's goal celebration that truly set social media abuzz.

After scoring, the Nigerian unveiled a message on his undershirt that read, "He is a Chosen, who are you?" This phrase is a reference to a popular social media trend in Nigeria related to a church, showcasing Olatunji's connection to his roots even as he makes waves on Europe's biggest stage.

Olatunji joins the trending topic on social media with his celebration.

Olatunji's performance will undoubtedly catch the eye of Nigerian national team selectors. The Super Eagles-eligible player who has yet to be capped at the senior level delivered such a impactful display in elite European competition which could fast-track his inclusion in the national setup.

Sparta Prague couldn't have asked for a better start to their Champions League campaign, and they have their Nigerian star to thank for setting the tone.