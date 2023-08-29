Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Erling Haaland claims the PFA Player of the Year award with the 2023 Ballon d'Or in view

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been rewarded for his exceptional 2022/23 season by being named the PFA Player of the Year, to go with his Premier League Player of the Year and EPL Golden Boot.

Haaland adds PFA award to catalogue

The Norwegian giant has continued to present himself as one of the favourites for the 2023 Ballon d’Or after an exceptional year with Manchester City, which saw him score 52 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester City.

Haaland’s goals propelled the Cityzens to a remarkable treble after claiming the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup titles last season, with the 23-year-old topping the scorers’ charts in two of the three competitions.

The Manchester City star becomes the first Norwegian to win the prestigious award in its 50-year history.

Haaland eyeing more individual awards

Haaland missed out on the PFA Young Player of the Year award to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, despite being eligible, but will be glad to claim the evening’s main prize nonetheless.

After sweeping most of the domestic awards in England, Haaland’s next aim will be to claim European honours in the Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Yea awards.

He stands against some of the best and biggest names in world football for these accolades, but will be confident of going toe-to-toe with them after bagging yet another individual award.