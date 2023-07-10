Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale has revealed interesting details about his Los Blancos career including his reasons for joining and the dressing room atmosphere while he was there

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has revealed secrets about his highly successful time with Los Blancos, including the primary driving force behind his move to Spain.

Bale reflects on Real Madrid career

Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world-record transfer fee of €101 million and played at the club until 2022 when he joined MLS side Los Angeles FC before retiring from the sport a year later.

These days, Bale focuses on his passion for another sport, golf, as he tries to break into the very exclusive list of sportsmen who have conquered two disciplines.

Gareth Bale enjoyed great success with Real Madrid after joining in 2013

He, however, had time to speak with The Times about his sometimes troubled spell at Real Madrid, dispelling rumours about rifts with teammates, and explaining what went on when he faced adversity with Los Blancos.

Bale has no regrets after stellar Real Madrid career

Bale was quick to point out in the interview that there was never any friction between himself and other teammates while at Real Madrid, despite widespread rumours.

He said, “I never had a single problem with Ronaldo or anybody at Real Madrid. I don’t think I had an argument with anyone. Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room.

“I really enjoyed my time there apart from a few moments where it was difficult on the pitch. I have no regrets. I made the right decision.

Gareth Bale formed a fearsome front three with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

The Welsh former forward also mentioned that the chance to play with stellar names like Ronaldo and Benzema were key in his decision to join Real Madrid from Tottenham, adding that he was inspired to go about his business and win by the type of players he shared the dressing room with.

“Cristiano and Benzema were big reasons why I joined Madrid, to play with them and the others like Modric, Alonso and later, Toni Kroos,” Bale said, adding, “I never wanted to be a Galactico. I just wanted to play and then disappear into the dark.”

Bale went on to win three LaLiga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, scoring in two European finals along the way.

