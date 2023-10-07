Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Chelsea beat Burnley 4-1, making it the first time the Blues last scored more than three goals in one Premier League game in almost two years and a lot has changed since then.

Chelsea romped to a third consecutive win, second in the Premier League which is a big achievement by their recent standards.

An own goal by Ameen Al-Dakhil followed by goals from Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson powered Chelsea to a 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

It is now also the first time Chelsea scored more than three goals in a Premier League game since April 2022 when they beat Southampton 6-0 and the first time they have scored exactly four goals in a game since March 2022.

The last time Chelsea scored 4 goals

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Chelsea beat Burnley 4-0 also at Turf Moor and very similarly to this game, that one also had a draw in the first half after which the away side scored a a glut of goals in the second half.

Chelsea beat Burnley 4-0 in 2022 (IMAGO) Chelsea beat Burnley 4-0 in 2022 (IMAGO)

Chelsea scored four goals in the second half through Reece James, Christian Pulisic and a Kai Havertz brace.

Just over a month later, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, Chelsea were rampant again, this time winning 6-0 away at Southampton.

Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz were on the scoresheet while Mason Mount and Timo Werner contributed braces each.

What followed was the abysmal 2022/23 season in which Chelsea never scored more than three goals in any game and in fact, only scored three goals in a game three times, against Wolves, Leicester City and Bournemouth.

Chelsea’s fortunes appear to have changed this season with Mauricio Pochettino in charge but a lot has happened since the Blues were last rampant in the Premier League.

3 things that have happened since Chelsea last scored 4 goals in a game

1. Change in ownership

When Chelsea put four goals past Burnley in March 2022, the club was still owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The Abramovich era was on its last legs at the time as he had on February 26 2022, handed over "stewardship and care" of Chelsea FC to the Chelsea Charitable Foundation as a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Abramovich released an official statement on March 2, 2022, confirming that he was selling the club due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, just three days before Chelsea went on to beat Burnley 4-0.

On May 7, 2022, Chelsea announced that a new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had agreed on the terms to acquire the club.

Chelsea majority shareholder Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali Chelsea majority shareholder Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali

So by extension, this is the biggest win for Chelsea in the Todd Boehly era.

2. Burnley’s relegation and promotion

It has been established that Burnley were on the receiving end the last two times Chelsea scored four goals in a Premier League game.

There is a year and eight months between both results and Burnley underwent some interesting changes during that time.

The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in that 2021/22 season by a mere three points which suggests that the heavy Chelsea defeat also played a part in sending them to the Championship.

Since then, the club has undergone a complete revamp in personnel and identity with Vincent Kompany taking charge from Sean Dyche and helping them regain instant promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

Vincent Kompany will extend his stay at Burnley till 2028 Vincent Kompany will extend his stay at Burnley till 2028

Within a year, Burnley are now unrecognisable from the team that got relegated, playing champagne football and back in the top flight to concede four goals again to the same team.

3. Change in Chelsea managers

Thomas Tuchel was the manager in charge for Chelsea’s last four-goal romp at Burnley while Mauricio Pochettino is in charge for the latest one but in between the pair, there have been three more coaches.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked earlier in September 2022 by Chelsea. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked earlier in September 2022 by Chelsea.

Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on September 7, 2022, following the club's 1–0 away loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League fixture the previous day.

He was then replaced the following day by Graham Potter who signed a five-year deal but was only in charge for about seven months, fired on April 2, 2023, following a 2–0 loss to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Saltor took over as interim manager and only handled one game which was enough for him to be the second coach at the club since their last 4-0 win.

Frank Lampard was the third as he was employed as a caretaker manager till the end of the 2022/23 season but the goalscoring troubles continued for the Blues.

Pochettino took charge in the summer of 2023 and has now finally become the first Chelsea manager since Tuchel to coach the team to at least four goals in a game.