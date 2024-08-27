Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times 

Here are five things you should know about the new Super Eagles Coach.

Ahead of the Super Eagles two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic on Saturday, September 7th in Uyo and Rwanda on Tuesday, September 10th in Kigali, the NFF has appointed German tactician Bruno Labbadia as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

Labbadia becomes the 37th Head Coach of the Super Eagles after Finidi George resigned from his position just four games into his tenure.

NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed announced the new coach on Tuesday morning stating that the NFF Executive Committee approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

“The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect," he said.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals five things you should know about the new Super Eagles Coach.

Who is Bruno Labbadia?

Bruno Labbadia has Italian ancestry, with his family roots tracing back to Lenola, a town in the Lazio region. His Italian parents immigrated to Germany as Gastarbeiter and settled in Schneppenhausen near Darmstadt, Hesse.

Growing up, Labbadia lived on a farm with his eight siblings before moving to Weiterstadt at the age of ten.

Labbadia communicated with his parents in Italian and with his siblings in German. He acquired his secondary school leaving certificate and trained as an insurance salesman.

At the age of 18, he renounced his Italian citizenship to become a German citizen, as only two foreigners were allowed to play on a team at that time in Germany. The decision allowed him to join SV Darmstadt 98's squad.

He played for clubs such as Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld, and Karlsruher SC. He won the German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as a player in 1994.

Labbadia has never managed a National team before

Bruno Labbadia has extensive experience managing top clubs in Germany, including Darmstadt 98 (2003-2006), Greuther Fürth (2007-2008), Bayer Leverkusen (2008-2009), Hamburger SV (2009-2010, 2015-2016), VfB Stuttgart (2010-2013, 2022-2023), VfL Wolfsburg (2018-2019), and Hertha BSC (2020-2021).

While he has not previously managed a national team, his experience with top clubs in Germany earned him to lead the Super Eagles.

Bruno Labbadia is a Sack Specialist

The Former Bayern Munich striker has been dismissed from several managerial positions throughout his career. He has been fired several times, most recently from VfB Stuttgart due to a poor performance.

Bruno Labbadia saves teams from Relegation

The former Werder Bremen star has earned a reputation as a "relegation specialist" throughout his managerial career. He has frequently been brought in to save clubs from relegation, demonstrating his ability to stabilise teams in difficult situations.

While Nigeria might not be facing relegation in the World Cup qualifiers, Labbadia's experience in high-pressure environments could be of high value in helping the Super Eagles navigate its current challenges.

How old is Bruno Labbadia?

Bruno Labbadia was born on 8 February 1966. He is 58 years old.