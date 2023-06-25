Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

The news that Kelvin De Bruyne won't be available to start the new season is a major setback for Manchester City according to reports.

During the opening period of their Champions League final match against Inter Milan, the midfielder sustained an injury.

Despite being without their star, City managed to secure the historic victory crowned with a treble, thanks to a goal from Rodri.

De Bruyne could only watch from the sideline after being stressed out in the first half of the game.

It has now been confirmed according to reports that he will miss the start of the season as he is yet to recover from the injury.

De Bruyne’s injury worsens

According to reports from Daily Star, the Belgian sustained a Grade three hamstring tear as a result of scans, thus it appears the injury is worse than first thought.

He won't require surgery, according to reports, but he will miss the Community Shield season opener at Wembley Stadium against Arsenal in 2023/24.

He is anticipated to miss City's opening Premier League match at Turf Moor against Burnley, who were just promoted.

However, the club's medical staff is "optimistic" that the Belgian international would be able to sit on the bench for the European Super Cup match against Europa League champion Sevilla.

De Bruyne to begin rehab

The Sun also stated that De Bruyne has been instructed to take it easy before starting his rehabilitation program during the upcoming preseason.

De Bruyne was a key player for City last season, scoring nine goals and dishing out 16 assists across all competitions.

Over the summer break, while on vacation with his wife in Saint-Tropez, France, he has been trying to recover from the injury.

Man City are currently in the transfer market for a midfielder and have identified Arsenal's number one target Declan Rice as their new target.

According to reports, City are still monitoring the situation and have not made any bid to West Ham for the midfielder.