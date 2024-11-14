Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Here are Pulse Sports’ key takeaways from the Super Eagles' draw against the Cheetahs of Benin.

Just before the game, Nigeria’s place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was confirmed following Libya’s win over Rwanda.

However, that did not stop Austin Eguaveon from fielding a strong side, despite handing out a debut to Gabriel Osho.

After going behind in the first half, the Super Eagles found a way back into the game in the second half, with Victor Osimhen heading up to earn a 1-1 draw.

The following are some key takeaways from the game;

Super Eagles must work on defending setpieces

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali | @Nwabalibobo on X

Nigeria conceded for the first time in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, and it is not surprising that it came from a set piece situation.

While Stanley Nwabali deservedly got most of the blame for making a mess of what should have been an easy save, the root cause of the lack of defensive organization when it comes to set pieces.

The last time the Super Eagles conceded a goal prior to this game was in the World Cup qualifiers against the same opponent, Benin, back in June.

Like this time, it was also a well-worked corner kick routine that caught the Nigerians napping.

This is a weakness that might be exploited by opponents in Morocco, and it could be the difference between going all the way or exiting the tournament prematurely.

Gabriel Osho struggled on his debut

Gabriel Osho in the Super Eagles camp.

With Semi Ajayi out injured, Osho made his debut for the Super Eagles as one of the defenders in a back three.

However, the Auxerre defender could not step into Ajayi’s big shoes just yet, as he struggled to deal with the Benin attackers on a number of occasions.

Osho also made a poor clearance that led to the corner for Benin’s goal.

It is difficult to fault Eguaveon for replacing him at half time.

Osimhen is persistent

Osimhen celebrates after scoring vs Benin | Credit: X/Pooja Media

The Super Eagles striker missed a clear header in the first half that left most Nigerians shocked.

However, in the usual Osimhen-style, he rose above the defense to head up the equaliser in the second half.

It was a historic moment for the Galatasaray striker, who has now equaled Segun Odegbami’s tally of 23 goals to become joint-second on the Super Eagles all-time top scorers list.