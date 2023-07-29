Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis as a possible replacement for Rasmus Højlund.

The Nigerian forward joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 and helped the team escape relegation last season.

Manchester United, who are close to completing a move for Rasmus Højlund, agreed a fee worth €70m including add-ons with Atalanta.

With the proposed sale of Højlund to Man United, Atalanta have identified the Super Eagles forward as a good replacement for their outgoing star.

Emmanuel Dennis in action for Nottingham Forest

Emmanuel Dennis on Atalanta radar

Recent reports suggest that Emmanuel Dennis is being monitored by Atalanta after the Italian outfit agreed to sell their star player Rasmus Højlund to Man United.

According to Get Italian Football News on Twitter, “Atalanta are interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis as a replacement for Rasmus Højlund, reports @marcoconterio.”

Atalanta are planning life without their star forward and are making moves in the transfer market for a good replacement.

The Nottingham Forest player Emmanuel Dennis has made 25 appearances, scored two goals and provided three assists for his team.

If Højlund completes his move to Manchester United in the coming days, Atalanta might make a move for the Super Eagles striker.

As it stands, Atalanta are yet to make an approach for Dennis but could make a move before the end of the transfer window.