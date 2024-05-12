Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arsenal's win over Manchester United helped them set a new Premier League record

Arsenal’s 2023/24 team has made Gunners history, surpassing one of the greatest squads in the club’s history after reaching 27 Premier League wins this season.

Arsenal win 27th Premier League match against Manchester United

Arsenal regained their position at the top of the Premier League table by beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the penultimate match of the current campaign.

The decisive goal, courtesy of Belgium's Leandro Trossard, propelled Arsenal back to the top spot with one more gameweek remaining in the league this season.

Arteta breaks Wenger’s record

Thanks to the win at Old Trafford, the current Arsenal team reached an incredible milestone by winning the most matches by a Gunners’ squad in a single Premier League season.

Arteta’s wards clinched their 27th league win of the campaign, surpassing the 26 games won by Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles, the last Arsenal team to be crowned champions of the Premier League.

Despite the record umber of wins, Arteta’s side could still fall short of being crowned champions of England this season, with Manchester City capable of winning the Premier League title if they win their remaining two matches, regardless of what Arsenal does.