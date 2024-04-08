Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Iwobi pushed his total Premier League minutes to 16,289, surpassing Mikel's longstanding record of 16,218.

Fulham's Alex Iwobi has cemented his place in the record books, surpassing John Obi-Mikel to become the Nigerian player with the most minutes played in the English Premier League, as per the transfer market.

Iwobi achieved this historic feat when he featured in the entire 90 minutes duration of Fulham's 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

By playing the entire game, Alex Iwobi took his Premier League minutes to 16,289, surpassing the record set by John Mikel Obi (16,218 minutes) during his eleven years stay at Chelsea.

Mikel's Reign Ends

Mikel, the former Super Eagles captain, had held the record since his debut for Chelsea in 2006. Despite leaving Chelsea in 2016-2017 and not playing for another Premier League club, he remained the leader in this category for Nigerian players.

Mikel enjoyed over a decade trophy-laden spell at Chelsea, collecting two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the prestigious 2011-12 Champions League trophy.

After his Chelsea departure, he moved on to play for Tianjin TEDA, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor, and Stoke City.

Iwobi's Steady Rise

Iwobi, who began his Premier League journey with Arsenal before moving to Everton, where he became a regular starter, has consistently accumulated minutes throughout his career.

The 2023-24 season still has over seven games left, and Alex Iwobi's fine form can see him get more playing time and solidify his record as the Nigerian player with the most minutes in the Premier League.

This is a significant milestone for both Iwobi and Nigerian football in the Premier League.