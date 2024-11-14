AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Victor Osimhen was on hand to spare Nigeria from a disappointing loss to Benin Republic

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ blushes were spared thanks to a late Victor Osimhen header that rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles, already guaranteed a spot at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, needed Osimhen’s goal in the 81st minute to draw against Benin Republic in Abidjan after Mohamed Tijani gave the home side the lead in the first half.

The comeback ensured that the Super Eagles sealed the top spot in the qualifying group ahead of Benin Republic and Rwanda.

How it happened

Nigeria had already been guaranteed one of the two spots to qualify from Group D of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers thanks to Libya’s shock 1-0 win over Rwanda, but were not leaving any stones unturned with a strong start against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles controlled the game from the start and could have taken the lead in the first half, but for Osimhen fluffing the best chance of the opening 45 minutes.

Nigeria paid for not converting their early chances when Tijani gave Benin Republic the lead thanks to a Victor Olaitan assist.

Osimhen made up for his missed chances in the second with a perfectly placed header from a Moses Simon cross to level the tie for Nigeria in the 81st minute.

The Super Eagles held out for a draw, ensuring that their 11 points would be enough to top the qualifying group ahead of Bening Republic on seven points with a match to spare.