AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Super Eagles players paid their respect to Austin Jay-Jay Okocha after the former Nigeria captain visited the team following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria got off their AFCON 2023 campaign to a disappointing start after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their first Group A opener.

The Super Eagles went into the game as the favourite, but it was the Guineans who drew the first blood, courtesy of a strike from Ivan Salvador.

Nigeria played a disappointing draw against Equatorial Guinea in their AFCON opener.

Although the Super Eagles drew immediately through Victor Osimen, they could not find the winner despite creating numerous chances.

But despite the disappointment, there was still a reason for the players to smile after the game as Okocha visited them.

Okocha visits Super Eagles stars after AFCON opener

Okocha, who took in the game at the stadium, was seen with the players in the tunnel after the clash on Sunday afternoon.

The players were clearly excited to see the former Bolton man, with many paying their respects to the great legend.

Both Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey bowed down to greet the former Super Eagles captain, while Alex Iwobi, (Okocha’s nephew), Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Francis Uzoho all shared a hug with the legend.

Okocha is one of the legends CAF chose as ambassadors for the tournament and he is expected to return for Nigeria’s second match.

The Super Eagles play hosts Ivory Coasts in their next match, and they will hope to pick their first win of the competition.

