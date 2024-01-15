AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Okocha visited Super Eagles players after their disappointing start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Super Eagles players paid their respect to Austin Jay-Jay Okocha after the former Nigeria captain visited the team following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Okocha watches Nigeria's disappointing AFCON opener against Equatorial Guinea
Nigeria got off their AFCON 2023 campaign to a disappointing start after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their first Group A opener.;
22:22 - 14.01.2024
AFCON 2023: We were unlucky - Super Eagles coach unhappy with Nigeria's result
Beyond the slightly disappointing result, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is satisfied with the performance of his players.
The Super Eagles went into the game as the favourite, but it was the Guineans who drew the first blood, courtesy of a strike from Ivan Salvador.
Although the Super Eagles drew immediately through Victor Osimen, they could not find the winner despite creating numerous chances.
But despite the disappointment, there was still a reason for the players to smile after the game as Okocha visited them.
Okocha visits Super Eagles stars after AFCON opener
Okocha, who took in the game at the stadium, was seen with the players in the tunnel after the clash on Sunday afternoon.;
08:06 - 15.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Why the Super Eagles risk not qualifying from group stages after draw with Equatorial Guinea
The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped valuable points against Equatorial Guinea which could seriously affect their chances of qualifying out of Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The players were clearly excited to see the former Bolton man, with many paying their respects to the great legend.
Both Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey bowed down to greet the former Super Eagles captain, while Alex Iwobi, (Okocha’s nephew), Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Francis Uzoho all shared a hug with the legend.
Okocha is one of the legends CAF chose as ambassadors for the tournament and he is expected to return for Nigeria’s second match.
The Super Eagles play hosts Ivory Coasts in their next match, and they will hope to pick their first win of the competition.
