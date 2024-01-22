AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

Egypt will continue at the AFCON2023 without star man Mohamed Salah who has returned to Liverpool due to an injury.

Liverpool have welcomed back legend Mohamed Salah earlier than expected from the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2023 after the Egyptian star suffered an unfortunate injury in their second match.

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that Salah has returned to Anfield to undergo rehabilitation with Liverpool’s medical staff according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mo Salah’s injury at AFCON 2023

As reported by Pulse Sports, the forward and Pharaohs’ captain, is set to miss two critical matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to a muscle injury.

Salah was substituted before half-time during Egypt's match against Ghana, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Mohamed Salah after being taken off against Ghana | Imago

The nature of his injury was initially a cause for concern, with speculations about a possible hamstring issue.

However, it has been confirmed by the Egypt Football Federation that Salah suffered a strain in his back muscle, providing some relief as a back muscle strain is generally perceived as less severe than a hamstring injury.

Mohamed Salah has scored one and assisted one goal at AFCON 2023. | Credit: IMAGO

Mo to return to AFCON if…

Liverpool manager, Klopp, has revealed that Salah could return to Cote d’Ivoire after his rehabilitation if the Pharaohs make it to the final of the competition.

The Liverpool manager stated this according to a post by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Salah could return to the AFCON. || Imago

“If he is fit before the final then probably he will go back to the AFCON,” Klopp is quoted as saying.

Salah’s injury represents a blow for Egypt to lose their talismanic striker, but they will hope Salah can recover in time for the tournament's climax. Liverpool will monitor his progress closely during rehabilitation at the club's facilities.

