All you need to know about the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2023

Owing to a historic ability to turn up when the chips are down, Nigeria typically goes into international tournaments with a measure of optimism. How much of that is self-fulfilling is up for debate; in any case, due in part to a shocking start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying series, there is much less belief this time in the lead-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles came through qualifying with minimal fuss, the only blemish coming in an odd 1-0 defeat on home soil against Guinea-Bissau. They scored more goals than any other side in the series, but any suggestion of rude health would be an overstatement: over the course of 2023 Nigeria boast a mixed record of four wins, three draws and one loss.

Per the FIFA ranking, Nigeria is fifth in Africa and 42nd in the world.

The history

Nigeria is one of the more successful participants at AFCON throughout history, having reached the final seven times and medalled on 15 separate occasions. In spite of that, there is still a sense of underachievement on account of having only won it thrice.

Nigeria win 2013 AFCON Tournament || Credit: Goal

In their last outing in 2021, they were one of the stronger performers in the Group Stage (dominating and beating eventual runners-up Egypt), but crumbled in the face of stern opposition in the Round of 16.

The coach and tactical approach

Two decades ago, on the back of leading Sporting CP to the final of the UEFA Cup, Jose Peseiro’s star was on the rise. His prospects have cooled off since then, and despite having managed three of Portugal’s biggest clubs, he is deeply unpopular amongst Nigeria fans.

Nigeria national team coach Jose Peseiro

His 4-4-2 system, with four forwards slung across the top of the pitch, seeks to leverage the attacking bounty available to him. However, it frequently leaves Nigeria open defensively; the Super Eagles will always be dangerous, but will likely struggle to contain transitions.

Key players

CAF African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen leads the line with distinction for Nigeria, to the extent that even with a plethora of talent in attack, the Super Eagles can look listless without the Napoli man. His athleticism and work ethic often make the best of innocuous situations, and that will be required here.

Victor Osimhen in action against Saudi Arabia || Credit: X

What little service he gets will likely come via the left boot of Kelechi Iheanacho, whose ability to slide passes through opposing defences is almost entirely unique within the squad as a whole. The Leicester man is also capable of the unexpected, especially with his shooting from distance.

With Peseiro paying scant little attention to the middle of the park, a lot will rest on Wilfred Ndidi’s shoulders and his ability to both keep things secure in midfield and protect the defence.

Young player to watch

Raphael Onyedika is a metronome at the base of midfield of the ilk that Nigeria has been crying out for. The Club Brugge man, 22, has strangely not been popular with Peseiro, but in cameo appearances, as well as in his sole start for the Super Eagles, he has displayed enough that he really should be a starter. His range of passing, as well as his positional discipline and his willingness to receive from the centre-backs, should make him an asset if trusted.

Nigeria 2023 AFCON squad

Probable lineup

Francis Uzoho; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Moses Simon.

Tournament prediction

Nigeria simply are not a balanced side, a fact that, as they found out in the last edition, does not translate well to knockout football against the stronger sides. A runner-up spot in the group would present a tricky Round of 16 tie, but the quarter-final stage will probably be the limit of their involvement.

if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); }

