AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

Kelechi Iheanacho, the talented Nigerian striker, has rejoined the Super Eagles training camp in preparation for their upcoming match against Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This news comes as a significant boost to the Nigerian national team, who are eager to make their mark in the tournament.

A Timely Return

The Nigerian team's opening game against Equatorial Guinea, held at the Alassanne Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, finished 1-1. Iheanacho did not feature in the game as the forward was not fit enough.

However, recent developments indicate that he has fully recovered and is ready to contribute to the team's efforts.

According to reports from Soar Super Eagles on X, "Seniorman Kelz gets on with the boys." This news comes as a boost for the Super Eagles, with Iheanacho likely to feature against Ivory Coast.

Iheanacho Super Eagles forward. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Impact on the Super Eagles

Iheanacho's presence is expected to add both depth and experience to the Nigerian squad. Known for his goal-scoring abilities, his participation in the training sessions and the upcoming matches is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the team.

Iheanacho trains with the Super Eagles || SportRetina

The Super Eagles, under Peseiro's guidance, are aiming for a strong performance in the tournament, and having key players like Iheanacho in optimal condition enhances their chances.

Nigeria already lost the likes of Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi and Sadiq Umar to injury. Having Iheancho back in the fold will be huge for the side in their quest for the AFCON trophy.