Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly lining up summer moves for Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze
A number of Premier League clubs are set to battle for Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze after reports surfaced claiming that the Nigerian winger is causing a storm in England ahead of the summer transfer window.
Chukwueze attracting attention with brilliant 2022/23 performances
Chukwueze has been in super form for Villarreal this season and is the only player in the Yellow Submarine team to reach double figures for goals and assists in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign.
He has scored 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal and has also been a major threat down the club’s right side, tormenting defenders with his pace and trickery while helping the team as an outlet for their counterattacking style.
Arsenal, Everton and West Ham eye summer move for Chukwueze
Chuwkueze’s form has expectedly caught the attention of other clubs in Europe and he could be set to join compatriot Alex Iwobi at Everton as the Toffees are believed to be huge admirers of the winger, and are expected to tempt Villarreal’s resolve with a summer move for the Super Eagles star.
Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are also believed to be interested in Chuwueze’s services as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.
The Gunners’ London neighbours West Ham are another club interested in Chukwueze, and they could be tempted to make a move for the forward depending on how their current season finishes.
