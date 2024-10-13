Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Sha'Carri Richardson made a return to public visibility by sharing an inspiration post on her Instagram stories.

Since the official end of the 2024 athletics season, Paris Olympics star Sha'Carri Richardson has been somewhat off media radar, leaving her die-hard fans asking questions just to get a glimpse of their icon.

The American track star has now made a return by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram stories.

Sha'Carri Richardson's post on her Instagram story

Richardson posted a simple picture of herself in the car and followed it up with a painted Paris Olympics portrait of herself placed in her grandmother's (Big Momma) museum, which she captioned: "A beautiful piece of art."

Sha'Carri Richardson's portrait in her Big Momma's museum

Review of Sha'Carri Richardson's season since the Paris Olympic Games

The sprint queen's performances since the Paris Olympics resulted in a rollercoaster phase, after claiming the 100m silver medal and running a great anchor leg to power Team USA to the 4x100m gold medal.

Paris Olympics 100m medallists - Julien Alfred, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Melissa Jefferson // @GettyImages

With mixed emotions about not winning the 100m title in her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to the Diamond League circuit in Zurich by getting a deserved victory over the newly crowned Olympic champion Julien Alfred, hence reinstated her position as still the woman to beat and her Paris loss was just a one-off situation.

Both women returned for a final dance at the Brussels Diamond League, where Richardson surprisingly finished eighth in the race in 11.23s, and left many questioning if she was injured. Following the disappointment, she withdrew from the scheduled 200m final with no specific reasons given and ended her racing activities for the year.

Ever since, the world 100m champion in Budapest last year has been off media visibility on her social platforms or had a major appearance at gatherings and events, and her only public function was the honouring ceremony by the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees to officially name the John Kincaide Stadium as the Sha'Carri Richardson Track.