Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

The announcement was made public via a post on Richard Mille's Instagram page shared with Fraser-Pryce. The caption reads:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her photoshoot for Richard Mille brand

"On your mark, get set, GO!

Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has joined the Richard Mille family. The proud Jamaican “Pocket Rocket” and the most decorated athlete in 100m history is setting her sights on further glory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

#RichardMille"

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for Richard Mille brand. Photo Credit - Richard Mille / Instagram

The Richard Mille brand is a Swiss luxury watch company that specializes in making very high-priced watches, and they're known to sign some of the world's best sports personalities as ambassadors.

A Richard Mille watch worn by Fraser-Pryce. Photo Credit - @richardmillie / instagram

Fraser-Pryce joins a growing list of track and field athletes signed with the brand. They are Qatari high jumper Mutaaz Barshim, Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam, South Africa's duo of Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk.

She is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in track and field history and the latest Jamaican athlete to join the luxurious brand after Yohan Blake did in 2012.