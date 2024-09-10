Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia honoured Julien Alfred following her historic Olympic achievement in Paris.

Following her historic success at the Olympic Games, Julien Alfred has joined Sha'Carri Richardson in receiving a national honour by the government of Saint Lucia for her iconic accomplishment in Paris.

Alfred stunned Richardson to the women's 100m title in Paris, blazing to the finish line in a new personal best of 10.72s. Her exceptional triumph made her Saint Lucia's first Olympic gold medallist in history.

Not resting on her oars, the 23-year-old claimed the silver medal in the 200m event behind Gabby Thomas, thus leaving Paris with two medals in her Olympic debut.

For her historic feat, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre announced that September 27 will be declared “Julien Alfred Day,” a national holiday in her honour as the pride of their country.

Alfred's honour is the same as Richardson received after a successful 2023 season which was highlighted by the American speedster winning the world 100m title in Budapest.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred were honoured for their iconic feats of becoming champions

Her native hometown - City of Dallas, proclaimed November 10 the Sha'Carri Richardson Day. The declaration was announced in a ceremony organised to name the track at the John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas as the Sha'Carri Richardson Track, by Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees.

Richardson and Alfred will rekindle their rivalry at the Brussels Diamond League final on September 14, where they're scheduled to compete in the 100m for a chance to win their first Diamond trophy and have the bragging rights to close off the season.