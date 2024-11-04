Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Sha'Carri Richardson was welcomed with massive love and attention after showing up with her rumoured boyfriend Christian Coleman at the Atlanta Falcons NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Paris Olympics star Sha'Carri Richardson received massive love and attention for turning up with her rumoured boyfriend Christian Coleman for the Atlanta Falcons NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Olympic 4x100m gold medallist with the fastest time in the world this year returned to public scene by being present at the game, after a heartbreaking end to the season in which she settled for the silver medal in the Olympic 100m final and finished last at the Brussels Diamond League final.

Sha'Carri Richardson anchored Team USA to Olympic 4x100m gold medal at Paris Olympics

Being a native of Dallas Texas, Richardson was on the sidelines for the Cowboys-Falcons Week 9 matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The speedster was shown on the stadium's video board and exclaimed the Falcons' slogan "Rise Up" as the Atlanta crowd gave her a raucous applause which Coleman recorded and posted on his IG story.

USA Track and Field STAR Sha'Carri Richardson is here for the Falcons vs Cowboys game



She’s from the Dallas area, but just yelled ‘Rise Up’ - 😂 @itsshacarri pic.twitter.com/MbHrFqe2FQ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 3, 2024

The sprint queen reposted with the caption "My step team," using two laughing and black love emojis.

Sha'Carri Richardson's repost from Christian Coleman

With Richardson making an appearance at the game, the track star received lots of love from fans as most commented on her beauty and contagious personality. Here are some reactions below:

Olympic Gold Medalist

Fastest woman in the world@itsshacarri in the house! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OkjgNpoCKC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2024

"Sha’carri is glowing more and more in the last two years. I’m glad she’s reached this point of peace within," wrote an X user.

Another said: "Queen is in the building!!! @itsshacarri"

"Aww what a beautiful picture of Sha’Charri! She favors Dominique Dawes here," another X user wrote.

What a photo 😍🙌❤️✨ https://t.co/UPkp7bShGF — Toni Hall (@tmh830) November 3, 2024

At the end of the game, it was 27-21 victory versus the Cowboys in which the Falcons allowed only three third-down conversions on 13 attempts and sacked quarterback Dak Prescott three times, their most in a single game this season.