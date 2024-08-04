‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

Favour Ofili has claimed that she is confident that she can beat anybody to the finish line after qualifying for the 200m semifinal.

Ofili's hopes of competing in the 100m race in Paris were dashed after AFN failed to include her name in the list.

Nigeria's medal hopeful was frustrated and expressed her disappointment on social media after she was told she was not entered for the 100m race.

However, she proved why she was one of the best sprinter in Nigeria by defeating Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in the 200m heat.

Ofili ready for the challenge

Nigeria 100m and 200m sprinter Ofili has boasted ahead of her semifinal 200m race as she aims for an Olympic gold medal.

Favour Ofili spoke exclusively to Making of Champions on X after winning her 200m heat after an impressive start.

Favour Ofili, 200m Nigerian Athlete || X

The Athlete said after the race, “Mentally I am ready... All I know is when I step on that track, I'm going to cross the line before anybody else.

"I don't care what you ran before coming in here, we are all the same because we are Olympians."

Ofili was confident that she could beat anyone to the finish line and claimed she was mentally ready.

The Nigerian defeated Dina Asher-Smith who was one of the favourites on the track with a time of 22.24.

Favour Ofili beats Dina Asher-Smith in 200m heat || X

The 200m queen started the race from lane 2 and made a quick start which put her in a pole position entering into the curve.

She then closed the gap on Dina Asher-Smith who was leading the race and overtook her with a massive stride to the finish line.

Ofili will be ready for the 200m semifinal race tomorrow as she sets sight on the final and also winning an Olympic gold medal.