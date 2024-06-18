Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Thompson-Herah has had persistent problems with her achilles, which has influenced her decision to withdraw from the 200m for the Olympic trials.

Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is set to compete only in the 100m at the upcoming Jamaican Olympic Trials, according to the entries from the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

The sprinter, who has not raced in the 200m since April 2023, has had a difficult season marked by injuries and underwhelming performances.

Thompson-Herah clocked a season's best of 11.30 seconds in the 100m but finished last in both races she competed in.

At the NYC Grand Prix, she struggled with an 11.48-second finish and had to be helped off the track.

Last week, at Icahn Stadium, she started strong but faded midway through the 100m race, eventually limping near the finish line and being carried away after removing her right spike.

The 31-year-old has been dealing with an aching Achilles, a recurring issue in her career.

Despite these setbacks, Thompson-Herah remains a significant figure in athletics.

She made history by winning back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles in Tokyo three years ago, aiming to join Usain Bolt as the only athlete to achieve this feat three times.

However, her current form and fitness are concerning as she approaches Jamaica’s national trials and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Thompson-Herah split from her coach late last year and had a disappointing season opener at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing last.