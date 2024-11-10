Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

At the LSU football game vs Alabama, best friends Armand Duplantis and Sha'Carri Richardson reunited having the company of their romantic partners.

World Record holder in the men's pole vault Armand Duplantis was present with his fiancee Desire Inglander for the LSU football game against Alabama in the company of Sha'Carri Richardson.

Desire Inglander and Sha'Carri Richardson as shared on Duplantis Instagram story

Duplantis and Richardson as LSU alumni were honoured after the game for their Olympic exploits in Paris, where they both won gold medals. Also present at the game and recognised was 400m veteran Vernon Norwood.

Vernon Norwood, Armand Duplantis, and Sha'Carri Richardson. Photo Credit - Duplantis Instagram story

Meanwhile, as expected Richardson's rumoured boyfriend Christian Coleman accompanied his girl and shared a video on his Instagram story with the caption:

"It's kinda lit in here I guess lol. but still Geaux Vols."

Christian Coleman's post on his Instagram story

Duplantis and Inglander got engaged on October 13, 2024 in a cozy private beach proposal covered by VOGUE Scandinavia.

Desire Inglander and Armandis before the game

The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting at a midsummer party in Sweden, which was a bit rocky on their first encounter. Days later, Duplantis received the green light for their first date, and has been smooth since then.