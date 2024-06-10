All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

A new video captured Gabby Thomas and other athletes show poor sportsmanship to Elaine Thompson-Herah following her injury in New York.

Fans have pointed out the poor sportsmanship shown by Gabby Thomas and other female athletes to Elaine Thompson-Herah following her injury at the NYC Grand Prix.

The reigning Olympic sprint champion competed in the women's 100m event and was hoping to bounce back to winning ways after her dismal performance at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League a few weeks ago, but sadly ended with an unfortunate injury scare.

Thompson-Herah finished eighth in the race in 11.48s (-2.1), and immediately after crossing the finish line, she removed her spikes and started limping.

Elaine Thompson-Herah receiving treatment after her injury scare // @travismillerx13 / X

Shortly after, she needed assistance to be carried off track, making fans raise concerns that her Achilles injury may be back - thus may halt her progress ahead of the Jamaican trials and be at the Paris Olympic Games.

While Thompson-Herah received lots of sympathy from people at the stadium and online, a new video shows that those she competed alongside didn't show any care or sportsmanship but worked past her while in pain, trying to stand on her feet.

The athletes captured in the video are Thomas, Aleia Hobbs, Morolake Akinosun, Mikiah Brisco, and Zoe Hobbs, who all carried on without an offer to help.

None of the other girls went over to see if she was ok or helped her off the track. They all walked right past her 😢 pic.twitter.com/vMldVXNQfB — IG: _ ☈OMEKO✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) June 10, 2024

Here are some of fans' reactions below

and it’s like, they don’t have to but human decency would make you go check up on her. Smdh https://t.co/U3PVTrTzJi — geetee⚜️ (@lookin4gee) June 10, 2024

mhmm yup! Gabby Thomas who is "all for women" even looked at Elaine and just stepped right past her. WOW. — Mell 🇯🇲 (@MellioJavi) June 10, 2024

😅😅😅 I doubt this affect Elaine, she used to this https://t.co/EzpVYaaSg0 — sarcasm major 🇯🇲 (@Chez_1717) June 10, 2024

You do realize they don’t see it from the vantage point we do right? So many moving parts, media, and people calling your name. It’s nearly impossible to know if someone is hurt or not.



Y’all constant victim minded perspective is real pathetic. — Kc3k (@CkingsonK) June 10, 2024