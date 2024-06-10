All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

A new video captured Gabby Thomas and other athletes show poor sportsmanship to Elaine Thompson-Herah following her injury in New York.
Fans have pointed out the poor sportsmanship shown by Gabby Thomas and other female athletes to Elaine Thompson-Herah following her injury at the NYC Grand Prix.
The reigning Olympic sprint champion competed in the women's 100m event and was hoping to bounce back to winning ways after her dismal performance at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League a few weeks ago, but sadly ended with an unfortunate injury scare.
Thompson-Herah finished eighth in the race in 11.48s (-2.1), and immediately after crossing the finish line, she removed her spikes and started limping.
Shortly after, she needed assistance to be carried off track, making fans raise concerns that her Achilles injury may be back - thus may halt her progress ahead of the Jamaican trials and be at the Paris Olympic Games.
While Thompson-Herah received lots of sympathy from people at the stadium and online, a new video shows that those she competed alongside didn't show any care or sportsmanship but worked past her while in pain, trying to stand on her feet.
The athletes captured in the video are Thomas, Aleia Hobbs, Morolake Akinosun, Mikiah Brisco, and Zoe Hobbs, who all carried on without an offer to help.
