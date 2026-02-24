Tyreek Hill Sensationally Ditched by the Dolphins as Miami Cut Costs

The Miami Dolphins' decision to release Tyreek Hill amid a major roster overhaul has reshaped the NFL landscape and sparked speculation about his next move in 2026.

The Miami Dolphins have decided to release Tyreek Hill from his contract in a move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL.

The 31-year-old is a five-time All-Pro selection and former Super Bowl winner, but a career- threatening injury suffered in 2025 has led to the Dolphins gambling that Hill will not return as the fleet-footed wide receiver he once was.

Miami is reeling after suffering their second successive losing season in 2025-26, and a desire to cut costs – and rebuild from the ground up – has seen Hill, Bradley Chubb, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and James Daniels cut from their roster.

Dolphins Double Down

Unsurprisingly, the news has had a significant impact on the NFL odds, with the Dolphins pushed out to +22500 for glory in 2026-27… only the New York Jets (+37500) are considered to have less of a chance of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February.

Those placing their Super Bowl bets are far more bullish about the likes of defending champions Seattle Seahawks (+750), Los Angeles Rams (+800), and Buffalo Bills (+1200) – the margin difference between their odds and those of the Dolphins is astronomic.

Miami has cut ties with Hill and two of his high-profile colleagues already, while head coach Mike McDaniel has also been relieved of his duties and replaced with Jeff Hafley.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

According to reports, the Dolphins will save around $56 million from releasing Hill and his three teammates. Rumours persist that Tua Tagovailoa, another high earner who failed to shine in 2025-26, could also be sacrificed as part of the cost-cutting exercise.

It’s likely that Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington, two of Hill’s former colleagues in Miami’s wide receiving division, will be retained, but new recruits will be sought as the franchise looks to halt a slide that saw them finish the campaign with a 7-10 record – the Dolphins haven’t appeared in the playoffs since 2023.

Of course, complete rebuilds can take some time to come to fruition… so has Miami made a big mistake in letting Hill go?

I’ll Be Back

For a player nicknamed ‘the Cheetah’, it’s no coincidence that speed is the main weapon in Hill’s armory.

He is, undoubtedly, one of the fastest players ever to suit up in the NFL, and that fleet-footed nature has helped him to lucrative contracts with the Kansas City Chiefs – where he won the Super Bowl in 2020 – and the Dolphins.

Since 2022, when he swapped Kansas for Miami, Hill ranks sixth in the NFL for most passing yards received, which included a career-high 1,799 yards in 2023.

Thank you guys for the prayers, I feel all the love. ❤️ here we go✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/oSOdG9zaJ9 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 30, 2025

All told, the Cheetah has received more than 11,000 yards and delivered 83 touchdowns. But he’ll turn 32 in March, and concerns over that devastating injury – Hill tore his ACL and dislocated his knee after being tackled in Gameweek 4 – have caused the Dolphins to double-down on their hardline approach.

The 31-year-old admitted that he pondered retirement in the immediate aftermath of his injury, but if a post on Instagram is anything to go by, Hill will return to the NFL in 2026.