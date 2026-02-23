Rajveer Thethy Targets Podium Finish at 2026 Safari Rally After Strong Debut

Rajveer Thethy returns to the 2026 Safari Rally aiming for a Kenya National Rally Championship podium after a confidence-boosting fourth-place debut and a year of preparation.

Rajveer Thethy is gearing up for his second Safari Rally appearance with a clear and ambitious objective, to secure a podium finish in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category.

After an impressive debut last year, the young driver returns with renewed confidence, sharper focus, and a stronger hunger for success. Last year’s close fourth-place finish has only intensified that drive.

"My main goal in 2026 is to compete in the Safari Rally and secure a podium finish," he said. "Last year, I came very close to finishing 4th overall, and I was one of the few competitors to complete every stage without a single mechanical breakdown. That gave me a lot of confidence in both my pace and consistency."

Completing every stage of the notoriously punishing Safari Rally is an achievement in itself. For Rajveer, it was proof that he has both the speed and discipline required to challenge at the front.

Stronger, Wiser, and Ready to Push Limits

With one Safari Rally under his belt, Rajveer believes experience will play a crucial role this season. The lessons learned from navigating Kenya’s unforgiving terrain have shaped his preparation for 2026.

"I'm coming back stronger, wiser, and more determined. I learned a lot from my first Safari, and I'm ready to push my limits to fight for a top result."

Beyond the Safari Rally, Rajveer is also looking to expand his horizons and test himself in other demanding motorsport disciplines.

"After Safari, I'm also looking to challenge myself in new disciplines like rally raid and enduro. I want to grow as a complete driver and test myself in different environments."

These ambitions highlight his desire not just to win, but to evolve into a more versatile and well-rounded competitor.

A New Partnership: Building Chemistry with Laban Cliff

The 2026 campaign will also mark a new chapter as Rajveer teams up with navigator Laban Cliff for the first time. In rallying, the driver-navigator relationship is critical, built on trust, precision, and seamless communication.

"For the 2026 Safari Rally, I will be partnering with Laban Cliff. It will be our first rally sitting together, but we are working hard to build strong chemistry and communication. In rallying, trust between driver and navigator is everything, and we're focused on being fully synchronised before the start."

The pair have been dedicating significant time to preparation, ensuring their pace notes, timing, and decision-making are fully aligned before they hit the stages.

The Battle-Tested Subaru N12

Rajveer will once again compete in the Subaru N12 built by Pro Motor Works — the same car that proved its resilience in last year’s rally.

"Last year, I competed in a Subaru N12 built by Pro Motor Works, and I will be using the same car again this year. It's a strong and reliable machine, and last year's performance proved its durability, especially being one of the few cars to complete every stage without issues. We've done testing and shakedown sessions to fine tune the setup and get me back into rhythm. Since my last competitive event was last year's Safari, I've been training consistently to make sure I'm race-ready."

The Safari Rally is known for testing machinery to its absolute limits. With thorough testing and fine-tuning completed, Rajveer is confident both car and driver are prepared for the challenge.

A Second-Generation Driver with a Strong Foundation

Growing up immersed in rallying has given Rajveer a distinct advantage. As a second-generation driver, motorsport has always been part of his life.

"The advantage of being a second-generation driver is that I've grown up around rallying. I understand the sport deeply, and I've had guidance and mentorship from my dad from a very young age. That experience and knowledge are priceless."

His father, a former F2 champion, has played an instrumental role in shaping his career.

"My dad, who was an F2 champion in his era, has played a major role in my development as a driver. His knowledge and experience in the sport have definitely given me a strong foundation.

“He has taught me important lessons about race craft, discipline, preparation, and how to stay mentally strong under pressure. For the Safari Rally, especially, he will be acting as my mentor, guiding me through strategy, stage management, and decision-making."

This mentorship provides Rajveer with both technical insight and mental strength — essential tools for tackling one of the toughest rallies in the world.

Experience Backed by Results

Despite his youth, Rajveer brings considerable experience to the start line. His record speaks volumes about his consistency and competitiveness.

"I've been involved in Kenyan motorsport for 12 years, starting at the age of 12. Over that time, I've competed in more than 100 races across different disciplines, earning over 80 podium finishes and more than 6 career championships."

With over a decade in motorsport, more than 100 races contested, 80 podium finishes, and six career championships, Rajveer Thethy is no longer just a promising talent, he is a serious contender.