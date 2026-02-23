Njoroge Kibugu: Bid Payday for Kenyan Star After Strong Showing at Magical Kenya Open

Njoroge Kibugu secured a major financial reward following his standout performance at the Magical Kenya Open.

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club was not just a display of world-class golf; it was a life-changing weekend for Kenya’s rising star, Njoroge Kibugu.

As the sole Kenyan to make the cut in the prestigious DP World Tour event, the 22-year-old did not just earn the respect of the local galleries; he secured a financial windfall totalling millions of shillings.

Njoroge Kibugu’s journey through the four-day tournament was a rollercoaster of grit and precision. After a dramatic eagle on the 18th hole on Friday to make the weekend cut, he faced a challenging third round that threatened to slide him down the leaderboard.

However, showing the maturity of a seasoned pro, Njoroge Kibugu bounced back on the final day. Under the rain-drenched skies of Nairobi, he carded an impressive five-under-par 65, finishing the tournament at six under par overall.

This performance placed him in a tie for 61st position, making him the only local player to enter the ‘money bracket of the $2.75 million (Ksh 358 million) total prize purse.

Njoroge Kibugu: Breaking Down the Millions

While the official DP World Tour prize for his T61 finish was approximately USD 7,560 (KSh 974,862), the true millions came from a surge of national pride and corporate backing.

Recognising his historic feat as the lone Kenyan flag-bearer over the weekend, President William Ruto announced a state reward of Ksh 5 million.

On their part, Absa Bank Kenya, the tournament's presenting partner, added to the kitty with a KSh 2 million token of appreciation.

In total, Njoroge Kibugu’s weekend performance at Karen is estimated to have earned him over Ksh 7.9 million, a staggering figure for a young golfer still carving out his path on the international stage.