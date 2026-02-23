Advertisement

Njoroge Kibugu: Bid Payday for Kenyan Star After Strong Showing at Magical Kenya Open

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:12 - 23 February 2026
Njoroge Kibugu secured a major financial reward following his standout performance at the Magical Kenya Open.
Advertisement

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club was not just a display of world-class golf; it was a life-changing weekend for Kenya’s rising star, Njoroge Kibugu.

Advertisement

As the sole Kenyan to make the cut in the prestigious DP World Tour event, the 22-year-old did not just earn the respect of the local galleries; he secured a financial windfall totalling millions of shillings.

Njoroge Kibugu’s journey through the four-day tournament was a rollercoaster of grit and precision. After a dramatic eagle on the 18th hole on Friday to make the weekend cut, he faced a challenging third round that threatened to slide him down the leaderboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Google News, Stay informed with Latest Sport News

Advertisement

However, showing the maturity of a seasoned pro, Njoroge Kibugu bounced back on the final day. Under the rain-drenched skies of Nairobi, he carded an impressive five-under-par 65, finishing the tournament at six under par overall.

This performance placed him in a tie for 61st position, making him the only local player to enter the ‘money bracket of the $2.75 million (Ksh 358 million) total prize purse.

Njoroge Kibugu: Breaking Down the Millions

While the official DP World Tour prize for his T61 finish was approximately USD 7,560 (KSh 974,862), the true millions came from a surge of national pride and corporate backing.

Advertisement

Recognising his historic feat as the lone Kenyan flag-bearer over the weekend, President William Ruto announced a state reward of Ksh 5 million.

On their part, Absa Bank Kenya, the tournament's presenting partner, added to the kitty with a KSh 2 million token of appreciation.

In total, Njoroge Kibugu’s weekend performance at Karen is estimated to have earned him over Ksh 7.9 million, a staggering figure for a young golfer still carving out his path on the international stage.

Beyond the immediate bank balance, this windfall represents a turning point for golf in the region. His success at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open has proven that local talent can compete with the best in the world when given the opportunity.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement