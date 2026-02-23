Age verification required
Njoroge Kibugu: Bid Payday for Kenyan Star After Strong Showing at Magical Kenya Open
The 2026 Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club was not just a display of world-class golf; it was a life-changing weekend for Kenya’s rising star, Njoroge Kibugu.
As the sole Kenyan to make the cut in the prestigious DP World Tour event, the 22-year-old did not just earn the respect of the local galleries; he secured a financial windfall totalling millions of shillings.
Njoroge Kibugu’s journey through the four-day tournament was a rollercoaster of grit and precision. After a dramatic eagle on the 18th hole on Friday to make the weekend cut, he faced a challenging third round that threatened to slide him down the leaderboard.
However, showing the maturity of a seasoned pro, Njoroge Kibugu bounced back on the final day. Under the rain-drenched skies of Nairobi, he carded an impressive five-under-par 65, finishing the tournament at six under par overall.
This performance placed him in a tie for 61st position, making him the only local player to enter the ‘money bracket of the $2.75 million (Ksh 358 million) total prize purse.
Njoroge Kibugu: Breaking Down the Millions
While the official DP World Tour prize for his T61 finish was approximately USD 7,560 (KSh 974,862), the true millions came from a surge of national pride and corporate backing.
Recognising his historic feat as the lone Kenyan flag-bearer over the weekend, President William Ruto announced a state reward of Ksh 5 million.
On their part, Absa Bank Kenya, the tournament's presenting partner, added to the kitty with a KSh 2 million token of appreciation.
In total, Njoroge Kibugu’s weekend performance at Karen is estimated to have earned him over Ksh 7.9 million, a staggering figure for a young golfer still carving out his path on the international stage.
Beyond the immediate bank balance, this windfall represents a turning point for golf in the region. His success at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open has proven that local talent can compete with the best in the world when given the opportunity.