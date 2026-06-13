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Ex-Real Madrid manager laments Osimhen's absence from 2026 World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 07:59 - 13 June 2026
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Ex-Real Madrid manager laments Osimhen's absence
Former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez has expressed his disappointment that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will not be competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Osimhen's absence is a direct result of Nigeria's failure to qualify for the global showpiece in North America. 

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Nigeria finished second in their CAF qualification group, just one point behind South Africa, which forced them into a tense playoff series. 

After overcoming Gabon in the semi-final, the three-time African champions were defeated by DR Congo in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final.

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Benitez on Osimhen’s absence at the World Cup

This failure means Nigeria will miss a second consecutive World Cup, following their absence from the 2022 tournament in Qatar. 

Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager || Imago
Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager || Imago

Consequently, Osimhen, who is widely considered one of Africa's best forwards and is currently in his prime, has yet to make an appearance on football's biggest stage.

The striker, who has been linked with clubs like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, will have to wait until at least 2030 for another opportunity to feature in the World Cup.

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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen || Imago
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen || Imago

In an interview with La Gazzetta, Benitez named Osimhen among an elite group of players whose absence will be felt at the tournament.

"Too easy: Kvaratskhelia, first and foremost," Benitez stated. "And then Osimhen too, and not just because Napoli holds a special place in my heart. But I must also add Zieliński and Lewandowski, one of the greatest ever."

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