Amazulu Legend Invokes Lionel Messi in Criticism of Kaizer Chiefs Coaches

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 12:27 - 23 February 2026
Image source: Goal
A former player has criticised Kaizer Chiefs' coaching team for allegedly failing to back a young star likened to Lionel Messi.
Former Amazulu midfielder Mlungisi Ngubane has sharply criticised Kaizer Chiefs' co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, questioning their suitability to lead a club of Amakhosi's stature.

Ngubane argues that the duo lacks the winning pedigree and experience required at a major club like Kaizer Chiefs. Kaze and Ben Youssef were appointed as co-coaches last September, stepping up from their previous roles after the departure of former head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Under their leadership, the team has experienced a turbulent season. Kaizer Chiefs have been eliminated from all cup competitions, including the Carling Knockout, the Nedbank Cup, and most recently, the CAF Confederation Cup, leaving only the league title to fight for.

Young Talent Overlooked

A key point of Ngubane's criticism is the coaches' failure to fully utilize promising young players like Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala. He believes the pair has been hesitant to trust the club's emerging talent.

"The physical stature of a player should not be a concern; Vilakazi matches the size of renowned players such as Lionel Messi," Ngubane told KickOff. "However, Kaze and Youssef seem to lack trust in these young talents."

Ngubane suggested that Chiefs should pursue proven winners like Pitso Mosimane or Rulani Mokwena to replace the current coaches.

Calls for Immediate Change

The former Durban Bush Bucks player also claimed that Kaze and Ben Youssef, who he described as mere "translators" for Nabi, do not project confidence from the touchline. He has called for their immediate dismissal.

As an interim solution, Ngubane proposed that reserve team coaches Vela Khumalo and Dillon Sheppard take charge until a permanent replacement is found, citing their deep understanding of the club's culture and youth system.

In their 21 matches at the helm, Kaze and Ben Youssef have secured nine wins. However, their tenure has been marred by critical losses, including two defeats to Stellenbosch that ended their domestic cup runs and a decisive loss to Zamalek that saw them exit continental competition.

