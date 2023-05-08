Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Osimhen, Onazi celebrate as Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi turns 40 years old.

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi has reason to celebrate.

Ebi turned 40 years old on Monday, May 8, 2023, and took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

The veteran defender is set to lead the Super Falcons to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year celebrated in style.

She put up several posts wearing a gown, showing off her curves with messages to celebrate her 40th birthday in style.

Ebi on 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Ebi recently stated in a message to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) the Super Falcons ambitions going to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

She said, "Our ambition, definitely, is to do our best. We approach this World Cup with the mindset of performing to our utmost best and conquering.

"We had some disappointments at the last TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where we did not put the best performance.

"We have the opportunity at the World Cup where we do not want to disappoint again. I have faith in my team and I like our current state of mind.

"The team is united and I believe we will be able to do great things at the World Cup. We are motivated and we want to hoist Nigeria’s flag to the highest point.

"The ball is in our court as players and we have to do everything to be on fire physically and mentally for this opportunity."

Several Super Eagles stars such as Ogenyi Onazi and Napoli target man Victor Osimhen celebrated Ebi with comments under the posts on her special day.

Ebi has won the African Women’s Championship with the Super Falcons on four occasions and now targets a knockout round appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

