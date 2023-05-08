Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Osimhen, Onazi celebrate as Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi turns 40 years old.
Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi has reason to celebrate.
Ebi turned 40 years old on Monday, May 8, 2023, and took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.
The veteran defender is set to lead the Super Falcons to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year celebrated in style.
She put up several posts wearing a gown, showing off her curves with messages to celebrate her 40th birthday in style.
Ebi on 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Ebi recently stated in a message to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) the Super Falcons ambitions going to the FIFA Women's World Cup.
She said, "Our ambition, definitely, is to do our best. We approach this World Cup with the mindset of performing to our utmost best and conquering.
"We had some disappointments at the last TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where we did not put the best performance.
"We have the opportunity at the World Cup where we do not want to disappoint again. I have faith in my team and I like our current state of mind.
"The team is united and I believe we will be able to do great things at the World Cup. We are motivated and we want to hoist Nigeria’s flag to the highest point.
"The ball is in our court as players and we have to do everything to be on fire physically and mentally for this opportunity."
Several Super Eagles stars such as Ogenyi Onazi and Napoli target man Victor Osimhen celebrated Ebi with comments under the posts on her special day.
Ebi has won the African Women’s Championship with the Super Falcons on four occasions and now targets a knockout round appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Related content
21:32 - 06.05.2023
Super Falcons defender Rofiat Imuran scores Stade de Reims 1st goal
Imuran played for 84 minutes before being substituted by Chossenotte. During that time, she scored her first goal and assisted her side.
20:57 - 06.05.2023
Super Falcons' Plumptre looking to pocket Australia's Sam Kerr at Women's World Cup
Nigeria are drawn into the same group as Australia which would alongside New Zealand, co-host the 9th edition of the Women's World Cup.
18:34 - 06.05.2023
Onyinye Zogg: 6 things you didn't know about Nigeria's most beautiful' female footballer
From her Switzerland roots to her love for Davido, here are things you should know about the most beautiful Nigerian female footballer, Onyinyechi Zogg.
18:13 - 06.05.2023
Women's World Cup: Super Falcons defender Plumptre compares Australia to playing Morocco
Nigeria are in Group B of the Women's World Cup, and would take on co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and the Republic of Ireland later in July.
13:30 - 01.05.2023
SUPER FALCONS Asisat Oshoala shows off dance moves to celebrate Barcelona's league triumph
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala celebrates Barcelona's league triumph with classy dance moves.