Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Awoniyi was discovered at Sheikh Abdulkadir College before he represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and went on to win the tournament.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has constructed a modern-day dressing room for Sheikh Abdulkadir College, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Awoniyi was discovered at Sheikh Abdulkadir College before he represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and went on to win the tournament.

Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nottingham Forest striker also renovated the school's pavilion in an attempt to give back to the society that made him.

Never Stop Dreaming Cup 2023 kick off in Ilorin

Taiwo Awoniyi's sponsored grassroots football championship, tagged 'Never Stop Dreaming Cup 2023' kicked off in Ilorin.

Never Stop Dreaming Cup 2023 kick off in Ilorin

The chairman of the organizing committee of the championship, Coach Mustapha Olokode, said that the new gesture is one in many to come for the college.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Olokode also stated the Super Eagles striker's plans to install artificial grass on the field, which is part of Awoniyi's concept for the college's next stage.

In his remark, the representative from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Kwara State who also doubles as the State Coordinator for School Sports, Joshua Yisa commended Awoniyi for his gesture and the idea of the tournament.

Yisa also praised the striker from Nottingham Forest for building contemporary locker rooms, restrooms, and an office at the institution where the competition is being conducted.

"This is a welcome development. Awoniyi has put a smile on the faces of many youths by sponsoring this competition," Yisa said.

Awoniyi's Football Academy, Unicorn FA, defeated Sunshine 2-0 in the opening game of the 26-team format competition.

The 26-team format of the tournament is expected to pull no fewer than 500 players across Kwara State together.

The winner of the championship will be smiling home with a cash prize of one million naira, the first runners-up will get a sum of N700,000 and the second runners-up winner will scoop N500,000.

Related content