Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration with Torres and Griezmann.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rasheedat Ajibade was present as Atletico Madrid celebrated their 120-year anniversary.

The Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano hosted a Red & White celebration to honor Atletico Madrid's 120th birthday.

The passionate following showed up with a magnificent mosaic made of 60,000 flags to support the squad as they battled Mallorca at home.

Rasheedat Ajibade teamed up with French forward for Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann.

Matija Nastasi scored at the back post from a corner to give the visitors a surprising early lead. And it appeared as though it may be a long 90 minutes when an Atlético penalty was overturned, the first of the season.

However, in the final seconds of the first half, Rodrigo de Paul was in the right position at the right time to score off a loose ball in the box.

Atleti took the lead in the second half thanks to a left-footed Nahuel Molina cross that Alvaro Morata converted. Yannick Carrasco would later add to the lead following some outstanding play by Antoine Griezmann.

Ajibade has scored eight goals this season as Atlético de Madrid Femenino occupies fourth place in the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

