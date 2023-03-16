Swiatek rises to fourth on all-time list of World No.1 reigns

Iga Swiatek has become the fourth woman in history to hold the WTA No. 1 ranking for 50 consecutive weeks on her first stint.

This time, the Pole has become the fourth woman in history to hold the WTA No. 1 ranking for 50 consecutive weeks on her first stint.

Only three women have held the top seed ranking for more consecutive weeks in their first stint at No. 1. They are Stefanie Graff (186 weeks), Martina Hinges (80 weeks), and Serena Williams (57 weeks).

Swiatek has been in exceptional form this season, proving her dominance again at the ongoing Indian Wells.

The defending champion of the WTA-1000 tournament has been unstoppable so far, creating a history of her own with each round as she gets closer to successfully defending her title.

Swiatek has already won the Doha title this year, and remains the best player in the WTA Tour this season. Barring unforeseen circumstances such as injuries, she will remain at that top spot for more weeks coming.

Iga Swiatek won the 2023 Doha title defeating Jessica Pegula

Her prowess at playing the tennis isn't just down to winning but the manner in which she easily displaces her opponents with mostly bagel scores. In fact, she's the only player in the WTA this season that hasn't played a third set match, as her victories are always in straight sets.

Here are Swiatek's significant stats in the WTA Tour this year.

