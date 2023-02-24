Krejcikova rolls over Jessica Pegula to set up final clash with Swiatek at Dubai 1000

Match recap as Barbora Krejcikova defeats Jessica Pegula, to face Iga Swiatek in Dubai 1000 final.
Barbora Krejcikova was in exceptional form against Jessica Pegula, beating the in-form American 6-1 5-7 6-0 to reach the Dubai 1000 final.
The Czech was so good in the first set, winning in a comfortable 6-1. With Pegula broke serving for the second set, Krejcikova lost steam but found her level again at the right time.
Pegula couldn't close out the second set at 5-3 but broke to take it 7-5 and force a third and deciding set.
Krejcikova got her rhythm again in the third set, shattering Pegula's dream of a final place with an effortless 6-0 victory.
She will now face top seed Iga Swiatek in the final, with the latter having an edge of 2-1 in their head-to-head matches. But Krejcikova won their last clash at the Ostrava Open final last year.
Incredible stats for Krejcikova in the WTA (via OPTA)
1 - She became the first player since Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinnati 2019 to win two matches in a single WTA-1000 tournament against top-3 opponents (No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal and No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinal).
2 - She made her tenth career top-10 win. Three have been at the Dubai Tennis Championships (against Daria Kasakitna in Round 2, Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, and Pegula in the semifinals).