No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Alex Pereira leaves revenge against Israel Adesanya to God, and moves up to light heavyweight.

Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Alexsandro Pereira will no longer compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight division.

Pereira suffered a loss to New Zealand professional mixed martial artist of Nigerian descent Israel Mobolaji Adesanya in the main event of UFC 287.

This was the first time the Last Style Bender had the edge against the Pereira.

Pereira defeated Adesanya in their first encounter, which took place at a kickboxing event in Shenzhen back in 2016, by unanimous decision.

Adesanya expressed gratitude to Pereira for making him his best self

Pereira won by knockout in their second fight, which took place in 2017 at a kickboxing event in Sao Paulo.

In November of last year, Pereira fought Adesanya at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the UFC Middleweight title.

After Adesanya's victory, there were reports of a trilogy meeting against Pereira.

Adesanya dismissed the notion of a trilogy, calling on Pereira to take on other contenders in the Middlweight division such as Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight title against Pereira

Pereira moves up to UFC light heavyweight

Pereira faces difficulty reducing weight to make the required 185 lbs for the Middlweight division.

It seems Pereira has now decided not to go through with the stress of shedding weight to make the Middleweight division.

Alex Pereira will naturally upgrade to the 205-pound light heavyweight UFC division.

UFC president Dana White and Adesanya are not in opposition to that as Pereira made the announcement on his YouTube channel.

It took Adesanya just two rounds to get revenge against Pereira at UFC 287

The statement by Pereira on his official YouTube account said, “My next fight will be in 205 [division].

“Yeah, you heard right. I think I did my work in 185 and now I’m feeling good to go up to 205.

"Like I told you, when I’m feeling good, I will go up — this will be something natural ... and now I think it is.

"My next opponent, I can’t tell you yet, but I will keep you updated here on my [YouTube] channel.”

“I want to make one thing clear — this division 185, I always made weight.

“A lot of people had doubts, but I always fulfilled my obligation. But now it’s the moment for me to go to the next division. This will be better for me."

Pereira on trilogy and provocation by Adesanya

Despite Adesanya and Pereira promising to link up in Brazil, the interaction on social media has been far off.

Pereira addressed this on his official YouTube account stating that Adesanya should be cautious.

He “All of you saw the provocation from Adesanya after the fight.

“He acts as if he has won against me three times. But, it’s not like this. It was his dream to win one time against me, and now he did.

"But let’s see what will be his behavior. I’m going up to light heavyweight because it’s a good option for me. But, I’m sure if I would stay in this division, I can fight against him directly. Let’s see how he behaves.

“I’m not going up because I can’t make the weight anymore.

“I will always be able to make 185. Let’s see his behavior of him.

"He’s behaving like this because Dana White spoke after my fight about my weight. And it seems like he’s thinking ‘Oh, this guy will never make weight again — I can provoke him, because he won’t do anything.’

"I’m sure if I insist to fight him immediately, the UFC and my manager would make it happen.

“So, we will see how Adesanya will behave now and hereafter. I make this very clear to all of you.”

Adesanya continues to celebrate his victory against Pereira on his social media platforms.

Pereira after winning the Middlweight title will target the Light heavyweight title held by Jamahal Hill.

