Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Former Nigeria International Odion Ighalo has revealed the luxurious lifestyle him and his Al Hilal teammates enjoy during their travels at the club.

The Saudi Arabian Pro League at been the centre of attraction this summer following several high-profile moves to clubs in the league.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have swapped the Premier League Saudi Arabia, becoming teammates to former Manchester United star Ighalo at Hilal.

Ighalo started his career at Nigerian club Prime and moved on to another Nigerian club Julius Berger before finally getting his first European move in 2007 to Norwegian club Lyn.

Ighalo displays Al Hilal’s plane

The 2019 AFCON top scorer has become one of the best players in the league following his move to Al Shabab two years ago.

Ighalo has been banging in goals since his move and last season helped Hilal to the league title, scoring 24 goals in 31 matches for the club.

This season, he only managed 19 goals in 24 matches, with the goals only taking Al Hilal to third on the log.

Now, with the number of high-profile stars storming the league this season, the former Super Eagles man has provided an insight into life at the club.

The luxurious plane had a 400-passenger seat

Ighalo shared a video of the plane Hilal and their players use for their travels away from home in the league.

The Beoing 747-400 plane costs £173m per Daily Mail, with an initial 400-passenger seat which has since been replaced to make way for luxury items.

Al Hilal’s away plane has a lavish golden interior which Ighalo was kind enough to display as the tour guide.

He also showed off the lounge areas and the plane’s cockpit as he gave a view of what the likes of Koulibaly and Neves will enjoy in Saudi Arabia.

