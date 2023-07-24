Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Chukwueze is set to earn big as he gets set to complete a sensational move from Villarreal to AC Milan in the coming days.
Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze is set to earn a significant pay rise when he completes his move to AC Milan.
Chukwueze is expected to join AC Milan from Villarreal this summer for a fee in the region of €20m.
Chukwueze set to earn big at AC Milan
The Super Eagles star is scheduled to have a medical this week before signing a long-term deal with the Italian giants.
Chukwueze will reportedly get a big pay rise when he completes his move, with the Nigerian winger set to become one of AC Milan’s highest earners.
According to TuttoNapoli, Chukwueze will earn around €4m yearly, putting him on par with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Ante Rebic.
Chukwueze aiming to improve at AC Milan
It is a significant pay rise for the Nigeria international, who is reportedly earning around €1.1m at Villarreal.
Chukwueze will hope to continue in his current trajectory when he joins AC Milan. The Super Eagles star is one of the exciting youngsters in LaLiga, having broken into Villarreal’s first team in the 2018/2019 season.
The Super Eagles star had his best season with the Yellow Submarines last year, scoring 13 goals and recording 11 assists in all competitions.
The 24-year-old’s performances last season earned him the best African player award in the Spanish top flight. Chukwueze will now aim to continue in the same vein when he moves to Italy this summmer.
