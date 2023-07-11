Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:30 - 11.07.2023
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is training three times a day in Portugal with a former Chelsea defender in a bid to save his Old Trafford career.

Maguire was limited to just 8 Premier League starts last season and has been on the exit list through the start of this summer's transfer window.

The 30-year-old has fallen behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order and has been strongly linked with an exit. However, any move away from Old Trafford has been made complicated by his reported weekly wage package in excess of £200,000.

Maguire training hard to reclaim Man United place

According to the DailyMail, Maguire has decided to do his utmost to return to his best physical shape and fight for his Manchester United future by linking up with ex-Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho in Portugal to train aggressively.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire trains with ex-Chelsea star Ricardo Carvalho

The United captain has been doing triple sessions in a bid to get in peak shape for the upcoming season and has been at it for the past two weeks.

Manager Erik ten Hag is happy to keep Maguire but the club will sell the defender if an offer arrives that meets their asking price. 

