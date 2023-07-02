Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia who has been on Arsenal's radar for several weeks.

Arsenal had seemed to be on track to securing the signature of Southampton's teenage sensation but it looks like Liverpool have stolen a march on their rivals.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds will pursue a deal for Lavia as their next target after completing a deal for midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Midfield was always going to be the area of Liverpool’s squad that Jurgen Klopp was going to bolster in the transfer window.

The Reds struggled to control games and offer adequate protection to their backline last season as they finished outside of the Premier League top four and failed to challenge for a piece of silverware.