LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

On the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, LaLiga president has made a bizarre statement, comparing the tragedy to the scandal that enveloped the Spanish FA after the Women's World Cup
Tebas reacts to Rubiales’ resignation
It has been 22 years to the day since two commercial planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre, killing nearly 3,000 individuals and marking one of the darkest days in American history, but the marking of the tragedy’s anniversary did not stop Tebas from trivialising the incident with a bizarre comparison.
The LaLiga chief was speaking after the resignation of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour after he was seen on TV kissing a national team player on the lips after the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup when he made the ludicrous comparison to state the gravity of the resignation.
Tebas was speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo when he made the startling remarks about Rubiales’ decision to hold on to power for so long before resigning despite the external pressure.
Tebas makes absurd 9/11 statement
The LaLiga president was asked about Rubiales’ decision to resign on air in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, when he said, “I am not going to speak because I want to hear the interview he has given for two hours.
“We have gone from a suspended or resigned president. I will wait for your statements. I am not going to comment on his management, you know.”
He then shocked the listening audience by adding, “The reputational damage being done to Spanish football is tremendous. It's the biggest digital media story in history. Bigger than 9/11.'
Yesterday, when he [Rubiales] resigned, I was putting on my pyjamas and went to sleep. Reputational damage must be saved. It's going to cost us a lot.”
Tebas himself has cut a controversial figure in the media after several bizarre run-ins with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior over the racism issue in LaLiga and has also been accused of supplying false information to prosecutors in a court case involving reigning Spanish champions Barcelona.
